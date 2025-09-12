Measles confirmed in metro Atlanta; people possibly exposed at university, restaurant, soccer match

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Health confirmed someone had been infected with measles, and had not traveled out of the United States before contracting the disease.

According to officials, the individual was unvaccinated and may have exposed others over more than a week.

“DPH is working with the Fulton County Board of Health, GSU, Inter Atlanta FC, and Sweetgreen to notify individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and are at an increased risk of developing measles. DPH urges health care providers to maintain heightened awareness for patients with measles,” officials said in a statement.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

RELATED STORIES:

DPH said exposures may have occurred at the following times, dates and locations:

Sept. 2 and 4: Georgia State University (GSU)

Aderhold Learning Building between 7:30 a.m. and 2:15 p.m.



Langdale Hall between 9:00 am and 12:45 p.m.

Sweetgreen Restaurant on North Avenue

Sept. 3 between 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.



Sept. 6 between 2:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.



Sept. 8 between 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 3, 6, and 7 for soccer games and practice through Inter Atlanta FC. Individuals who were potentially exposed have been contacted. Since the practices and games were outdoors, the risk of infection is low.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group