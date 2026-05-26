Risk for additional flash flooding with waves of heavy rain, storms Tuesday

Tracking the flooding risk and latest hour-by-hour forecast, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. — A flood watch is in effect for most of north Georgia through late Tuesday night.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking light showers to start Tuesday before more waves of heavy rain and storms arrive. There is the risk again for flash flooding with the storms that develop.

Tracking the flooding risk and latest hour-by-hour forecast, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Parts of metro Atlanta have already seen between 4-6 inches of rainfall since last Wednesday, with locally higher amounts.

Monahan says the last time we had at least five straight days of rainfall recorded in Atlanta was early March. A drier weather pattern is likely to return around the beginning of June.

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