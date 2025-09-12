Georgia among top 5 least vaccinated states in US, study says

ATLANTA — A new study by WalletHub shows which parts of the United States are the most, or least, vaccinated.

Noting the “greatly reduced incidence of numerous diseases such as polio, tetanus, measles and chickenpox,” the study ranked which states have more residents that are still being vaccinated, and which are not.

Among the 50 states and the District of Columbia, WalletHub reported Georgia was among the bottom five states for vaccination rates, at No. 48.

The only places in the U.S. with lower vaccination rates, according to the WalletHub study, were Alabama, Nevada and Mississippi.

For Georgia, the study said it was ranked 50th for least number of teenagers 13-17 vaccinated for the human papillomavirus and tied 46th lowest with New York for fewest adults vaccinated for tetanus.

More broadly, the study said Georgia was ranked 49th for number of civilian noninstitutionalized people without health insurance.

This refers to residents not incarcerated or in nursing facilities, among others, between ages 16 and 50, according to the Federal Reserve Bank.

