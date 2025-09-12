Newnan police make arrest in 2011 cold case murder

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The Newnan County Police Department has made an arrest in a 2011 cold case.

Blake Chappell disappeared in Oct. 2011. Police found his body in a nearby creek two months later on Dec. 19, 2011. The medical examiner told Channel 2 Action News then that someone shot and killed the teenager.

On Friday, Newnan police announced they arrested Scotty Elliot Smith. Investigators said Smith confessed to Chappell’s murder.

Officers booked Smith in the Coweta County Jail on the following charges: felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm, concealing the death of another and tampering with evidence.

