3 new measles cases confirmed in Georgia

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Public Health has confirmed three new measles cases in Georgia, all close contacts of a previously confirmed case from Sept. 11.

This brings the total number of measles cases in Georgia to 10 for the year, compared to six last year.

The individuals affected are currently isolating at home. Two of them are unvaccinated, while the vaccination status of the third individual is unknown. 2025.

The DPH didn’t disclose where the measles patients live.

As of Tuesday, health officials have identified 268 close contacts related to the confirmed cases, with seven of these individuals under active monitoring.

The Georgia Department of Public Health is urging healthcare providers to remain vigilant for signs of measles in patients.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that children receive their first dose of the measles vaccine between 12 and 15 months of age, followed by a second dose between 4 and 6 years of age. Vaccination remains the best protection against measles.

