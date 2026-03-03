2 teenagers arrested after murder of 7-year-old in Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department announced two teenagers were arrested after a 7-year-old girl was murdered.

Zoey Price was shot and killed at a home on Tiger Flowers Drive on Tuesday night, after 17-year-old Preston Smith got into an argument over the phone with her brother.

Channel 2’s Michael Seiden was outside of police headquarters, where investigators said Smith threatened to shoot up the house during the argument, then drove to Atlanta, picked up 17-year-old Steven Richardson, then went to Tiger Flowers Drive.

That’s when police said the two suspects opened fire on the home.

When the bullets stopped, Zoey was dead and her mother was shot, but survived.

Channel 2 Action News reported when neighbors were grieving the young girl, describing her as a “sweet little girl.”

In three days, police caught Richardson and late on Monday night, Smith surrendered himself to police.

At the briefing on Tuesday, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens called the violence senseless and sent a strong message to anyone else who thinks they can get away with acting this way.

“I want to let any other would be shooters, any would be killers in our city or coming into our city to know,” Dickens said. “It is job number one and is utmost important to me to make sure that people are safe here and that you know that you will be caught.”

Zoey’s mother was at police headquarters on Tuesday but the family would not speak to media and did not attend the briefing.

©2026 Cox Media Group