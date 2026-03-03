Arrest made in drive-by shooting that killed 7-year-old girl

ATLANTA — Police have a man in custody in the drive-by shooting that killed a 7-year-old girl and wounded her mother in west Atlanta.

Zoey Price died in the shooting Feb. 24 on Tiger Flowers Drive NW.

Police identified the suspect as Preston Smith, a source told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden on Tuesday.

Smith was charged with multiple crimes including two counts of murder and third-degree cruelty to children, according to Fulton County Jail records.

Arrest in Atlanta shooting that killed 7-year-old Preston Smith.

Neighbors left flowers, balloons and stuffed animals outside her home last week as they remembered her.

“This baby lost her life - 7 years old? She had her whole life ahead of her. It’s sad, really sad,” neighbor Kimberly Turner said.

One man said the sweet little girl with a pretty smile would come and pet his dog.

Atlanta police said there was an argument on Tiger Flowers Drive the night of her death. About 30 minutes later, investigators say someone opened fire on the home, killing the child and injuring her mother.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group