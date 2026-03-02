Forbes names 24 companies in Georgia in its list of ‘best large employers’ in America

ATLANTA — Business publication Forbes released its 2026 Best Of Business lists and of the best large businesses in America, two dozen are in Georgia.
The best large company to call the Peach State home was Delta Air Lines, earning the No. 13 overall spot for companies across the United States.
Forbes wrote about Delta in its “featured” list of best large employers for the year, saying a factor in their rank was the airline’s profit-sharing program with employees.
Delta’s rank from Forbes was also attributed to its generous parental leave policies, as well as what the company does for frontline workers when it comes to meeting and learning from members of the company’s leadership team and how the airline contributes to emergency savings programs for more than 40,000 of its workers.
Rounding out Georgia’s top companies were Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Southern Company, the Forsyth County School District and Georgia Southern University.
Focusing on businesses that are not school systems or educational institutes, Forbes ranked Coca-Cola, Chick-fil-A, Georgia-Pacific and Equifax were among the dozens of companies in Georgia.
Sandy Springs-based United Parcel Service was ranked the 24th large employer in Georgia for large employers and No. 676 on the overall list.
Here are the rankings for best large employers in Georgia, among the best in the U.S.:
- No. 13: Delta Air Lines
- No. 45: Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta
- No. 110: Southern Company
- No. 156: Forsyth County School District
- No. 171: Georgia Southern University
- No. 225: Coca-Cola
- No. 244: American Cancer Society
- No. 272: Innova Solutions
- No. 324: Mohawk Industries
- No. 326: Veritiv
- No. 358: National Vision
- No. 404: Chick-fil-A
- No. 459: Georgia-Pacific
- No. 487: Aaron’s
- No. 533: Cox Enterprises
- No. 535: Rheem Manufacturing
- No. 542: Citi Trends
- No. 546: Equifax
- No. 567: IHG Hotels & Resorts
- No. 570: Americold
- No. 599: Novelis
- No. 662: Ambassador Personnel
- No. 666: Atrium Hospitality
- No. 676: United Parcel Service
