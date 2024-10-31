2 men suffer critical injuries after falling from 30-foot scaffold, Atlanta Fire Rescue says

ATLANTA — Two men are listed as critical after falling from a scaffold in Northwest Atlanta, Atlanta Fire & Rescue confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.

Fire officials say they, along with Grady and the Atlanta Police Department responded to 3434 Roswell Road Wednesday evening after receiving reports of two men falling 30-feet from a scaffold.

One man suffered what is being described as a critical head injury, while the other man suffered “critical injuries to lower extremities” where a tourniquet needed to be applied.

It is unclear what led to the men falling. Their conditions at this point are unknown.

