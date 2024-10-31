Atlanta

2 men suffer critical injuries after falling from 30-foot scaffold, Atlanta Fire Rescue says

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Scaffold fall It is unclear what led to the men falling. Their conditions at this point are unknown.

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — Two men are listed as critical after falling from a scaffold in Northwest Atlanta, Atlanta Fire & Rescue confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.

Fire officials say they, along with Grady and the Atlanta Police Department responded to 3434 Roswell Road Wednesday evening after receiving reports of two men falling 30-feet from a scaffold.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

One man suffered what is being described as a critical head injury, while the other man suffered “critical injuries to lower extremities” where a tourniquet needed to be applied.

TRENDING STORIES:

It is unclear what led to the men falling. Their conditions at this point are unknown.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read