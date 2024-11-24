2 men arrested after Atlanta PD initiated traffic stop leads to drug bust

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department arrested two men last week after a routine traffic stop for tint led to the discovery of drugs.

Officers with the Zone 2 Crime Suppression Unit performed a traffic stop on a vehicle near 1700 Defoor Ave in northwest Atlanta for a tint violation.

When speaking with the two men inside of the vehicle, an officer smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

The men were then removed from the vehicle and the officer searched the SUV.

During the search, officers found 1,490 grams of marijuana, 17 digital scales, a Glock 33, a Glock 19X with a 30-round extended magazine, and close to $3,000.

The two men, identified as Eric Bell and Nicholas Thompson were charged with the following charges:

Window Tint Violation

Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Bell was charged with:

Seatbelt Violation

Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

