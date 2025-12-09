2 escape house before it goes up in flames

ATLANTA — Firefighters battled a large house fire in southwest Atlanta on Tuesday morning. Two people inside the house were able to get out.

Channel 2’s Tom Regan reported live from the scene on Fair Street as Atlanta fire worked to put out hotspots.

Atlanta Fire Rescue received a 911 call around 9 a.m. about a growing fire. Crews arrived, but had no choice but to utilize a large aerial ladder truck to douse the flames.

Firefighters searched the home to see if anyone was trapped inside the smoke and flames.

"We can confirm all residents have been safely accounted for outside the structure," Capt. Andrew Anderson said.

Investigators are looking into what started the fire.

