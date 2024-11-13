2 brothers arrested after detention officer attacked working off-duty job at liquor store

ATLANTA — A Fulton County detention officer is out of the hospital and recovering at home after two men attacked him and left him to die.

The attack happened on Nov. 1 while the officer was working an off-duty security job at HN Liquor Store on Joseph E. Boone Blvd.

Police say the suspects showed up to the store around 8:42 p.m. and were told that they couldn’t go inside with a gun. The suspects left, but came back at 11 p.m. and attacked the detention officer.

Police say the men left him with a broken jaw, fractured knee cap and multiple cuts and bruises.

The men accused of attacking him are now under arrest and facing felony charges. We also learned that the two alleged attackers are brothers.

