14-year-old accused of stabbing his brother during fight over video game

ATLANTA — A 14-year-old is being accused of stabbing his 18-year-old brother on Saturday morning.
Atlanta police say they were called to a home on Scott Street just before 6:30 a.m. where they found the other brother with a stab wound to his left forearm.
The 18-year-old was treated and released by paramedics at the home. He is expected to recover.
Investigators say the brothers had gotten into a fight over a video game.
The 14-year-old was arrested and taken to the Metro Regional Youth Detention Center.
The suspect’s name is not being released because he is a minor.
