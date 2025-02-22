14-year-old accused of stabbing his brother during fight over video game

ATLANTA — A 14-year-old is being accused of stabbing his 18-year-old brother on Saturday morning.

Atlanta police say they were called to a home on Scott Street just before 6:30 a.m. where they found the other brother with a stab wound to his left forearm.

The 18-year-old was treated and released by paramedics at the home. He is expected to recover.

Investigators say the brothers had gotten into a fight over a video game.

The 14-year-old was arrested and taken to the Metro Regional Youth Detention Center.

The suspect’s name is not being released because he is a minor.

