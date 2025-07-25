12 hospitalized after Greyhound bus heading to Atlanta crashes on I-85

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Dozens of people on their way to Atlanta on a Greyhound bus were involved in a crash early Friday morning.

Greyhound confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a bus traveling from Charlotte, N.C. to Atlanta was involved in an accident near Greenville, S.C.

Greenville police say the Greyhound bus collided with a dump truck on Interstate 85 just before 1 a.m.

The bus driver was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, while 11 passengers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The other 22 passengers on the bus were not hurt.

The uninjured passengers were picked up by a Greenlink bus, which is the City of Greenville’s public transit system.

"Our team is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and providing support to our passengers, the driver, and law enforcement. As the investigation is ongoing, we have no further comments at this time," a Greyhound spokesperson said in a statement.

Police are still investigating what led up to the crash.

