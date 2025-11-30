12-foot Kermit the Frog statue leaping into view at Center for Puppetry Arts

ATLANTA — The Center for Puppetry Arts announced a big gift was making the leap to Atlanta in tribute to famed puppeteer Jim Henson.

The family of Jim Henson donated a 12-foot tall statute of Kermit the Frog dressed as Charlie Chaplin’s The Little Tramp character.

For the last 25 years, the Center said this version of Kermit has stood at the front gates of the La Brea Avenue studio that was the Jim Henson Company headquarters.

Now, the towering Kermit statue will move to the Midtown campus of the Center for Puppetry Arts.

The statue was first “created to commemorate The Jim Henson Company’s move into the Chaplin studio in 2000, the Kermit statue represented a whimsical link between two visionary artists,” the Center said.

In its new home in Midtown, officials said the sculpture will continue to “delight and inspire generations of dreamers while also reinforcing the organizations role in carrying forward and celebrating the Jim Henson Company’s legacy.”

Exact timing for the statue’s move, and the logistics to make it happen, are still being determined, according to officials.

Updates will be provided in the coming months as the move gets closer to being implemented.

