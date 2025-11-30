Vehicle crash compromises power pole in Brookhaven, drivers taken to hospital

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A vehicle collision involving a power pole in Brookhaven has a street shut down.

Police said two vehicles got into a crash on Dresden Drive at Clairmont Road, hitting a power pole in the process.

Right now, Brookhaven police said Georgia Power is on scene to assess the situation but the pole was “compromised.”

In the meantime, part of Dresden Drive is closed to traffic. Police said the drivers of the involved vehicles were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment but do not have life-threatening injuries.

“Georgia Power is currently on scene assessing the pole. Dresden Drive is currently closed East of Clairmont Road,” police said.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Georgia Power about potential outages and restoration times.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group