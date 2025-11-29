Man shot at southwest Atlanta shopping center

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after a man was shot at a shopping center on Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW near Lynhurst Drive in reference to a man being shot.

The police investigation appears to be focused in the parking lot outside The Bando restaurant.

Investigators have not released details on the victim’s condition.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting or possible suspects.

The shopping center includes a Wayfield supermarket and several clothing stores.

