1 shot during fight inside Cheetah Lounge

Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting that happened inside a midtown strip club.
Officers received a call just before 1 a.m. about shots fired at the Cheetah Lounge on Spring Street. When they responded, officers found a man who had been shot multiple times inside the club.
Police said it appears there was a fight inside the club before the shooting. The 28-year-old who was shot is expected to be OK.
Investigators have not identified the shooter.
