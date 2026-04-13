Amber Alert: Georgia 2-year-old believed in extreme danger

THOMASVILLE, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old missing from Thomasville in southern Georgia.

Keilana Butler was last seen at the Red Roof Inn in Thomasville.

She and a suspect are believed to be traveling in a 2021 White Nissan Rogue with Georgia tag DBM4416.

Lavinciano Butler Lavinciano Butler (Source: NCMEC)

The girl was last seen in an orange and pink tank top with black shorts and Baby Shark slides.

Authorities say she was abducted on Sunday evening by Lavinciano Rasanad Butler. He is described as a 34-year-old, 5 foot, 10 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.

The suspect was last seen wearing black T-shirt with white writing and dark jeans.

If you have information about Keilana’s whereabouts, contact 911 or Thomasville Police Department 911 at 478-751-7500.

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