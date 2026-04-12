Metro Atlanta city reminds residents of short-term rental rules ahead of FIFA

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — In the lead up to the FIFA World Cup 2026 kicking into the metro Atlanta area, officials from a city just past the perimeter are reminding residents about rental rules.

With an influx of travelers, visitors and athletes expected to descend upon Atlanta, and its neighbors, the City of Brookhaven is getting reminding residents that they can offer their homes up as short-term rentals, but there are some rules to follow.

In order to rent out your home, applicants have to get a one-year permit and provide documents of registering their homestead with the DeKalb County Tax Commissioner.

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The permit costs $25.

Applicants also have to pay excise taxes to the City of Brookhaven and ensure their temporary tenants follow the city’s noise regulations.

Owners will also need to have proof of insurance for the property being used as short-term rentals.

“The City’s short-term rental ordinance allows there to be a balance between the rights of property owners while preserving the quality of life for their neighbors, allowing us to be Better Together,” Community Development Director Linda Abaray said in a statement.

The city said that if there are any issues like noise violations or parking problems with a short-term rental, call 911.

You can report a short-term rental or inquire about a permit by going online to Brookhaven Connect.

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