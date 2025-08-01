Atlanta truck driver says he’s been targeted twice in road rage incidents in 3 months

ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta truck driver says he’s been the victim of two dangerous road rage incidents in just three months, including one where he says someone shot into his truck while he was behind the wheel.

Tim Trea, a commercial driver, says the first incident happened in April while he was driving a fully loaded truck on the Downtown Connector near I-20.

“So he sped up, got directly in front of my truck and flipped me off,” Trea said.

He shared video of the encounter with Channel 2 Action News.

“I was in the right-hand lane with a loaded truck, 80,000 pounds of material,” he said. “I wouldn’t concede, slow down, or move over, which I really couldn’t do any of the three.”

Trea said the other driver responded by flashing a weapon.

“He brandishes a weapon, pulls it up over the steering wheel, hangs it out the window, and points it back at me,” he said. “It’s unnerving, it really is.”

Trea said he gave police all the information he could — including the video — and filed a report with Atlanta police.

“I felt like it was a public hazard, you know, get this guy off the street,” he said.

Then, just this past Tuesday, Trea said something similar happened again — this time on I-85 North as he tried to connect to I-285.

TRENDING STORIES:

“As I’m driving, this car bumps into the side of my truck, but I didn’t realize it,” Trea said

Trea told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers he didn’t see the car trying to merge, and the driver didn’t signal him to pull over, so he thought nothing of it.

“I drove another thousand yards, and I heard this noise. I thought it was a rock or something,” he said.

But the next day, Trea discovered missing lug nuts on his truck — and a bullet hole that went straight through his sleeper compartment, just feet from where he had been sitting.

“He got upset, pulled a weapon, and shot me, or shot my truck. By the Grace of God I’m still here,” he said.

Trea is now calling for action.

“They’re out there driving for themselves, and if you get in their way, they’re going to try to handle it with a weapon, and that’s not the way it needs to be. These types of individuals need to be pulled from the road, charged, sentenced,” he said.

Trea told Rogers he’s been disappointed with the police response. He said he hasn’t heard anything from Atlanta police since he filed the initial report in April.

He also reported Tuesday’s incident to College Park police, who responded, but said officers there weren’t sure if it was their jurisdiction or if they’d have to pass it on to East Point or South Fulton Police Departments.

©2025 Cox Media Group