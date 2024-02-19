1 dead, 1 injured in northwest Atlanta crash, police say

ATLANTA — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in northwest Atlanta.
Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News that on Monday at 2:13 a.m., officers received reports of a crash on Hamilton E Holmes Drive NW.
According to the investigation, the crash involved two cars.
Officials said a woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.
A second victim was taken to the hospital where they are stable, authorities said.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
