1 dead, 1 injured in northwest Atlanta crash, police say

ATLANTA — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in northwest Atlanta.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News that on Monday at 2:13 a.m., officers received reports of a crash on Hamilton E Holmes Drive NW.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the investigation, the crash involved two cars.

Officials said a woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.

TRENDING STORIES:

A second victim was taken to the hospital where they are stable, authorities said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

The Melody, Atlanta's first rapid housing community, is now open downtown (WSB-TV)

©2023 Cox Media Group