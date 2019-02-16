'You put people's lives in danger.' Mom worries kids sickened by candy were targeted

ATLANTA - For the first time, we’re hearing from a parent of one of the 28 kids who got sick and were sent to the hospital after eating Valentines Day treats at school Thursday.
Officials at Sandtown Middle School said the students reported feeling nauseated and disoriented after eating the snacks.
One parent, who asked not to be identified, told Channel 2’s Matt Johnson that doctors ruled out any kind of drugs, which adds to the mystery.
She said her daughter ate a packaged lollipop given to her by a friend. The mother said she hopes whatever made the children sick, wasn't intentional.
“She was telling me she was very cold even though the school was warm. She was real cold, her teeth were cold. Her stomach hurt, her head hurt, and her eyes were just cloudy,” the mother said.
The parent describes seeing children hallucinating when she rushed to check on her daughter, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
