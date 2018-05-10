Atlanta woman says drone ‘peeped' on her while she dressed

ATLANTA - You've heard of “peeping Toms,” but an Atlanta woman said she was peeped on by a drone outside of her downtown high rise.
“(I) just flipped back around quickly, and when I did, there it was!” Michele Dunn told Channel 2’s Sophia Choi.
Dunn said she was getting dressed in her bedroom in February when something outside of her window got her attention. She said she screamed when she saw a drone hovering. Dunn said the drone was so close to her window she could see the camera lens moving.
“I’m in my bedroom in a high rise and I had a towel,” Dunn said.
When Dunn called Atlanta police to report the drone, she said they told her the incident was a Federal Aviation Administration issue and she was to report it to them.
“A lot of folks believe for instance only the FAA can regulate activity of drones,” said Georgia State Representative Kevin Tanner. Tanner told Choi the Federal Aviation Authority may regulate airspace, but they do not regulate all drone activity.
Channel 2 Action News breaks down the drone laws and has the victim's frightening warning to others, Monday at 5 p.m. on Channel 2 Action News
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}