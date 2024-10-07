Atlanta’s rainbow crosswalks get update to recognize trans people, communities of color

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta unveiled the newly updated, rainbow crosswalk in midtown over the weekend.

Crews added brown, black, white, pink and light blue to the walkway.

The update was created to recognize communities of color as well as the transgender flag.

Channel 2 Action News spoke with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens about what this means for people in that community.

“For the past seven-plus years, these crosswalks have been a powerful symbol of love, of unity and of acceptance,” Dickens said.

During his address to the crowd, Dickens also took a moment to remember those, killed in the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando.

