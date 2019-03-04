Atlanta to open warming center ahead of freezing weather

ATLANTA - The City of Atlanta will open an emergency warming center in anticipation of frigid temperatures tonight.
The Old Adamsville Recreation Center on Delmar Lane in Atlanta will open Sunday night at 10 p.m. and remain open until Monday morning. Transportation will be provided from Gateway Center on Pryor Street starting at 10 p.m.
The announcement comes amid predictions that temperatures will drop into the 30s Sunday evening, with colder temperatures ahead later in the week.
TRENDING STORIES
- Massive, 750-pound gator found in Georgia ditch
- T.I.'s sister had asthma attack before deadly wreck; funeral Saturday
- Metro Atlanta woman hoping to make it big on 'Shark Tank' with her Shower Toga
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}