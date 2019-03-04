  • Atlanta to open warming center ahead of freezing weather

    By: Asia S. Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - The City of Atlanta will open an emergency warming center in anticipation of frigid temperatures tonight. 

    The Old Adamsville Recreation Center on Delmar Lane in Atlanta will open Sunday night at 10 p.m. and remain open until Monday morning. Transportation will be provided from Gateway Center on Pryor Street starting at 10 p.m. 

    The announcement comes amid predictions that temperatures will drop into the 30s Sunday evening, with colder temperatures ahead later in the week. 

