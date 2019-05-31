Atlanta family's mini-van impaled by pole during EF-4 tornado in Ohio

ATLANTA - A local father said his family's mini-van was impaled by a metal pole during last week's tornado outbreak in Ohio, barely missing his daughter.
Channel 2's Lauren Pozen talked to Kevin Parsons, a father of four, who was driving his family back to Atlanta on I-75 Monday after they spent the holiday weekend in Michigan.
]When they got to Dayton, Ohio, the weather got bad. They didn't know until later they drove straight into an EF-4 tornado.
Parsons said the terrifying near-miss was like something out of a movie.
An Atlanta family is grateful to be alive after being caught in the middle of an EF-4 tornado. I just spoke with the father of 4 who was driving this mini-van. At 5, he'll take us through his family's frightening experience. pic.twitter.com/urS34cMUA6— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) May 31, 2019
The moments this Atlanta family unexpectedly drove into an EF-4 tornado and narrowly survived, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
