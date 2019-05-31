  • Atlanta family's mini-van impaled by pole during EF-4 tornado in Ohio

    By: Lauren Pozen

    ATLANTA - A local father said his family's mini-van was impaled by a metal pole during last week's tornado outbreak in Ohio, barely missing his daughter.

    Channel 2's Lauren Pozen talked to Kevin Parsons, a father of four, who was driving his family back to Atlanta on I-75 Monday after they spent the holiday weekend in Michigan.

    ]When they got to Dayton, Ohio, the weather got bad. They didn't know until later they drove straight into an EF-4 tornado. 

    Parsons said the terrifying near-miss was like something out of a movie. 

