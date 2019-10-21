0 Arrest warrants issued for people behind Buckhead mansion parties

ATLANTA - The nephew of a couple who own a Buckhead estate and a party promoter accused of violating city zoning laws were issued arrest warrants because they failed to appear for a Monday trial.

Olutosin "Tosin" Oduwole and Arielle Hill were set to face Chief Municipal Court Judge Christopher Portis Monday morning in a case tied to charges they violated noise, zoning and other city ordinances while operating an illegal party business on the Garmon Road estate.

Oduwole's aunt and uncle own the mansion. Over the summer, Oduwole told Channel 2 investigative reporter Nicole Carr that he'd been left to care for the estate while his relatives moved to Nigeria.

At the time, he denied knowledge of plans that led police to break up a party for rapper YFN Lucci. A day later, Oduwole was arrested on the current charges.

[READ MORE: Man says he didn't authorize rapper's controversial party at Buckhead family estate]

Neither Oduwole nor Hill showed up to court Monday, as Buckhead neighbors arrived to provide impact statements on large, controversial parties and events that have been held on the Garmon Road property. Court records show Oduwole lists a New Jersey home for legal residency, while Hill lists a Maryland home.

TRENDING STORIES:

"We just want our neighborhood back," said Atlanta city councilman J.P. Matzigkeit, who added his office has received hundreds of complaints about a party business run out of the home. "That's all we're asking. Just give us our neighborhood back."

Two other neighbors who spoke in court asked not to be seen on television because of the nature of testimony they may have to provide in an upcoming trial.

"We have experienced over a 21-month period nonstop parties, and the last year has been quite difficult because we've heard parties that have disrupted our sleep," said one neighbor.

"It's not a matter of really someone having a party," said another resident. "I believe this property was probably built to have parties. It's just the relentless nature."

A DJ named Clifton LaCour showed up late and entered a guilty plea on noise ordinance and false statement to police-related charges.

LaCour, who received a $1,000 fine and six months of unsupervised probation, has agreed to cooperate with the city in testifying about the parties and everyone's roles in them.

Meanwhile, the city is moving for an injunction against Oduwole to ensure the mansion is not open to upcoming parties that have been promoted online.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.