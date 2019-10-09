Check your tickets! A lottery ticket worth over $1.2 million was sold Tuesday in Atlanta.
The Kroger store at 2205 Lavista Road sold the Fantasy 5 ticket Tuesday, according to the Georgia Lottery. The winner numbers from the drawing were 11-32-35-39-40.
Lottery officials said the winner hasn’t claimed the prize yet. The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize.
