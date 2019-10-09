2nd person dies related to vaping in Georgia

GEORGIA - The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control says two people have died in Georgia related to vaping.
According to the CDC, Georgia’s Department of Public Health has identified 14 cases of vaping-associated illness in Georgia.
There have been 23 vaping-related deaths nationwide.
Channel 2 Action News told you about the first vaping-related death in Georgia last month.
