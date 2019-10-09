  • 2nd person dies related to vaping in Georgia

    GEORGIA - The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control says two people have died in Georgia related to vaping.

    According to the CDC, Georgia’s Department of Public Health has identified 14 cases of vaping-associated illness in Georgia.

    There have been 23 vaping-related deaths nationwide.

