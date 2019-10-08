0 What to know for Braves-Cardinals NLDS Game 5 at SunTrust Park

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals will meet in the decisive Game 5 of the National League Division Series Wednesday.

The Braves couldn't hold onto the lead in Game 4 as St. Louis forced and won the game in extra innings. The team has not won a Game 1 in a playoff series since 2001.

Game 5 first pitch is set for 5:07 p.m Friday at SunTrust Park. The pitching matchup will be the same as Game 2: Mike Foltynewicz for the Braves and Jack Flaherty for the Cardinals.

Here is everything fans need to know if they are heading to SunTrust Park for Game 2.

We'll bring you LIVE coverage ALL DAY leading up to the big game.

GATES AND SEATING CHART

SunTrust Park's gates will open two and half hours before the first pitch. A full seating chart and list of entrances can be found here.

The Braves recommend that fans arrive early as crowds and security lines are expected to increase closer to game time. Fans are also encouraged to be in their seats early for pregame.

As for tickets, the Braves announced there are still standing room only tickets available.

WEATHER

Unlike Game 1 and 2 in Atlanta, Wednesday's game will finally feel like fall. Meteorologist Brian Monahan says to expect a great afternoon for baseball.

BRAVES GAME 5 FORECAST: We're looking pretty good tomorrow for Game 5 of the NLDS at SunTrust late tomorrow afternoon!



We've got a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the upper 70s in the first pitch forecast! #ChopOn @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/UEZnPlh3AF — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) October 8, 2019

PARKING

Postseason parking passes for the first two games, Thursday and Friday, went on sale Wednesday on the Braves website. The lots will open at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

According to the team's website, lots Red Deck, N25, N29, E32, E35, E41, E42, E43 and Lockheed/Dobbins will accept on-site payment with a credit card if there are spaces available.

The four lots usually reserved for season ticket holders — Orange Valet Deck, Delta Deck, Braves 9 and Braves 11 — will be open to the public during the division series games.

Parking accessible for disabled fans will be available in lots N29 and the Red Deck. A valid ADA tag is required in order to park in these lots. Shuttle services for guests needing assistance getting to and from SunTrust Park begin two-and-a-half hours prior to first pitch at N29 while the Red Deck is open four hours before the beginning of a game.

Shuttle services are available from the Lockheed/Dobbins lot for weekday games. Shuttle services are not available from any other lot.

WHAT YOU CAN BRING

Outside food is allowed but only items that can fit into a one-gallon, clear plastic bag. Each ticket holder can bring in one water bottle.

One bag of food and one bottle of water per ticket will be permitted.

Here's a list of items fans are NOT allowed to bring into SunTrust Park:

Alcoholic beverages and illegal drugs

Aluminum cans

Glass bottles

Bota bags or wineskins

Bags, purses or backpacks exceeding 16x16 x8 inches

x8 inches Ice chests or hard sided coolers

Camera lenses exceeding 5 inches ; camera tri, dual or single leg pods by non-media personnel

; camera tri, dual or single leg pods by non-media personnel Folding chairs, tables, stools or devices used as such; sticks, clubs (including signs attached to sticks) or full size brooms

Fireworks, firearms or other weapons (including knives, mace, pepper spray, Tasers/stun guns and toy replicas of weapons)

Bullhorns, noise makers or confetti

or confetti Laser devices or pointers

Skateboards, hoverboards and rollerblades

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Framed or oversized backpacks

Balloons, beachballs and other inflatable items

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this report.

