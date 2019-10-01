Don't get ripped off! Parking spots for Braves games reach nearly $1,000

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A look at prices for parking at Braves postseason games on second hand market websites like Stubhub can cause sticker shock. The key message: Don't get ripped off.
Channel 2's Justin Wilfon found some spots on sale for $200 and some as high as nearly $1,000.
"That parking better come with a full course meal, valet," one Braves fan told Wilfon. "That's crazy. That's insane."
The Braves organization says, "Don't buy them."
The reason for the pricey spots and when you can secure yours for a cheaper rate.
