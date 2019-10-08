GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are looking for two men who were caught on video attacking another man inside the doorway of a Snellville Waffle House.
It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 22.
Police said the victim had placed a to-go order at the counter and accidentally bumped another man, who then became aggressive and told the victim to meet him outside.
As the victim walked out of the restaurant, the other man and a friend attacked him, ultimately breaking his nose.
Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
