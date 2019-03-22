  • Another metro-Atlanta school shuts down due to norovirus outbreak

    By: Lori Wilson

    ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Another Rockdale County elementary school is closed Friday due to an outbreak of Norovirus, officials said.

    Channel 2's Lori Wilson was at Shoal Creek Elementary School, where 120 students and 5 staff members were out sick Thursday. 

    Pine Street Elementary School was closed Wednesday and Thursday after over 100 students got sick with the gastrointestinal illness. The school planned to reopen Friday. 

