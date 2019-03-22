Another metro-Atlanta school shuts down due to norovirus outbreak

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Another Rockdale County elementary school is closed Friday due to an outbreak of Norovirus, officials said.
Channel 2's Lori Wilson was at Shoal Creek Elementary School, where 120 students and 5 staff members were out sick Thursday.
Pine Street Elementary School was closed Wednesday and Thursday after over 100 students got sick with the gastrointestinal illness. The school planned to reopen Friday.
How the school is working with health officials to stop the spread of the virus, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
- Reality star shot, killed while celebrating birthday in Atlanta
- Bo Dukes sentenced to 25 years for covering up Tara Grinstead's murder
- Uber passenger killed when semi crashes into car in Atlanta
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}