Amount of frozen poultry passing through Port of Savannah up 8.5%

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Georgia Ports Authority reports that the amount of frozen chicken, turkeys and other birds leaving Georgia through the Port of Savannah is up 8.5%.

Poultry products are among Georgia’s biggest industries, with so-called “broilers” making up $5.8 billion of the state’s economy last year.

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The port authority said from February 2025 to February 2026, the Port of Savannah handled almost 56,000 twenty-foot container units’ worth of frozen poultry exports, a 4,400 unit increase.

“We appreciate the trust customers place in our services to move time sensitive, high-value cargo to global markets efficiently,” Georgia Ports Authority President and CEO Griff Lynch said in a statement. “Poultry is a major agricultural export for our state, and we are proud to support the industry’s growth.”

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The Port of Savannah was the top poultry export gateway in the state, according to officials, but it’s not the only port pushing poultry to customers outside of Georgia.

In total, officials said Georgia ports handled 37% of all frozen poultry exported from the United States in 2025.

Through the state’s transportation infrastructure, poultry industry products, which are mainly sourced from North Georgia producers, have a direct railroad connection to Savannah due to the May 4 opening of the Gainesville Inland Port.

Georgia poultry exports normally move to the port by truck, according to officials, and the Port of Savannah connects to 40 carriers for shipping the poultry overseas, “the most direct trade routes of any South Atlantic or Gulf Coast port.”

“In today’s global business climate, customers are looking for more predictable supply chains and greater cost efficiencies,” Lynch said. “Our capacity and connectivity allow us to respond quickly to shifting market conditions, giving customers the flexibility to adjust routes and transit times to stay competitive.”

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