Farm report shows which Georgia products do the most for state economy

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia is a farming state, there’s no ifs ands or buts about it.

In the latest Georgia Ag Impact Report from the University of Georgia, the data shows which products and crops grown or produced in the state are its top economic drivers.

The annual report from UGA said that in addition to $17.6 billion for the state economy, farming and related industries contributed to 370,400 jobs and $100.4 billion in output.

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Here are Georgia’s top 10 agriculture commodities, and their chunks of the state’s economy:

Broilers — $5.8 billion Eggs — $988 million Beef — $981.7 million Cotton — $938.6 million Peanuts — $915 million Timber — $885.8 million Greenhouse (high-value crops grown in climate controlled structures) — $585 million Blueberries — $526.6 million Corn — $514 million Dairy — $456.1 million

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Not only do these products mean a lot to the state’s economy, they’re big parts of the United States’ markets, too.

At a glance, the Georgia Ag Impact Report shows that in 2024, the year the latest data is from, the state produced about half of the peanuts used or consumed in the U.S.

Georgia is also the No. 1 state for broilers (chickens bred for meet, not eggs) and peanuts, the No. 2 state for pecans, watermelon and cotton and No. 3 for bell peppers, cantaloupe, onions, peaches and sweet corn.

The state’s poultry game isn’t just for show either. In addition to its broiler chicken industry, the state is a big producer of eggs. Together, chicken and eggs were a $7.24 billion industry and 115 Georgia counties contribute to it.

Georgia’s blueberries, cabbage, cottonseed and cucumber are “top-ranked in the nation,” too, according to the report.

For a deeper dive into Georgia’s commodities, click here to see how each one has trended over the years.

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