Teen charged after vandalism spree hits Loganville

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A 19-year-old man has been arrested after a string of vandalism incidents in downtown Loganville over the weekend, according to police.

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Loganville police said the vandalism happened in the early morning hours of Saturday, with most of the reported damage occurring on or near Main Street.

According to authorities, multiple buildings, signs and other properties were vandalized.

Police arrested Donnie Aaron Crespo, 19, of Loganville, on Tuesday afternoon. He is charged with one count of interference with government property, a felony, and three counts of criminal trespass, which are misdemeanors.

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Authorities say additional warrants have been issued for a second suspect believed to be connected to the vandalism.

Police have not released further details about the extent of the damage or what specific properties were targeted. The investigation remains ongoing.

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