Amber alert issued for missing child out of Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. - Police are searching for Jerry Sullivan, a 22 month old boy, last seen in Savannah, Georgia.
An Amber Alert was issued Monday evening.
Channel 2 Action News has learned Sullivan was last seen with Aimee Lowery.
Police say they may be traveling in a white 2002 Lexus RX300 with Georgia tag WF9F09.
