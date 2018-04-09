0 Tex McIver Murder Trial: Court resumes after week-long break

ATLANTA - Day 14 of testimony in the Tex McIver murder trial is underway after a week-long break.

McIver, an Atlanta attorney, is accused of intentionally killing his wife, Diane, as they rode in their SUV in Sept. 2016. McIver claims the shooting was an accident.

Here's a look at the witnesses who have taken the stand so far for the state.

9:57 a.m.

Griffin is describing searching for Diane McIver’s alleged second will. That search eventually took her to the McIvers’ Buckhead condo, where she spent four hours and looked in the safe Diane McIver kept in her walk-in closet. Tex McIver also had access to that safe, she said.

More than 20 banker boxes were seized from the condo containing papers and records. Griffin also looked in the couple’s Putnam County ranch and storage unit kept by Diane McIver.

She testified that none of the searches turned up a second will.

9:37 a.m.

The jury is back in the courtroom. Prosecutor Adam Abbate is examining Johnna Griffin, an investigator with the Fulton County district attorney’s office.

9:13 a.m.

Before the jury returned to the courtroom following a week-long break, lawyers sparred over whether to allow them to see the 2013 Ford Expedition where Tex McIver shot his wife, Diane.

Prosecutor Clint Rucker argued the jury should be allowed to see the SUV and even sit in the seats to deepen their understanding of what happened.

Defense lawyer Bruce Harvey objected, saying that jurors have already seen a physical reproduction of the Expedition’s interior as well as a four-dimensional interactive of it.

Judge Robert McBurney said he is inclined to let the jurors visit the SUV but reserved a final judgment.

