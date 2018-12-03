  • 1-year-old found safe after father abducted him in Henry County, police say

    A 1-year-old boy who was abducted from his home in Henry County has been found safe by police.

    Henry County Police issued a Levi's Call for Bryson Gilchrist after he was abducted by his biological father 20-year-old Mika Gilchrist. The father does not have custody, according to police. 

    Detectives are attempting to have Mika Gilchrist to turn himself into police.

