A 1-year-old boy who was abducted from his home in Henry County has been found safe by police.
Henry County Police issued a Levi's Call for Bryson Gilchrist after he was abducted by his biological father 20-year-old Mika Gilchrist. The father does not have custody, according to police.
Detectives are attempting to have Mika Gilchrist to turn himself into police.
We're following developments in this breaking news for updates on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Tornado strikes Georgia naval base, injuring at least 2 people
- Popular seafood chain restaurant fails inspection for mold, food storage issues
- 8 arrested in prostitution, undercover sex sting at metro Atlanta hotel
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}