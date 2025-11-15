Accused stalker on the run in Georgia

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A north Georgia sheriff’s office is searching for a fugitive on Saturday morning.

Charles Timothy Battles, 46, is wanted on a charge of aggravated stalking and more, the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office said.

Battles was last seen near Johnson Drive and Boone Ford Road around 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Investigators say he is likely traveling on foot and has no fixed address.

They say Battles should be considered dangerous.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he might be should call 911.

