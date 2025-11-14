‘Shop around’: Insurance Commissioner says customers should look for new plans without ACA subsidies

ATLANTA — Georgians purchasing healthcare through the Georgia Access exchange are facing new prices without Affordable Care Act subsidies during the open enrollment period.

Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Justin Gray sat down with Insurance Commissioner John King, who advises Georgians to shop for new coverage as ACA subsidies expire, suggesting that different plans might offer better prices.

“We cannot go without insurance,” said Ursula Fulgham, whose daughter Aimee’s premium increased from $47.42 to $398.10 without subsidies.

In 2025, 60% of Georgians on the exchange auto-renewed their plans instead of shopping for new coverage.

King’s staff will assist people in signing up and comparing plans at events across metro Atlanta, including one at Greenbriar Mall from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

“We really want you to explore. Pick up the phone, go to our website, go to one of our events, talk to an independent agent,” King said.

He says their data shows that rates for Georgia Access customers is going up on average more than 20% without the federal subsidies.

Georgia Access enrollees must sign up by December 15 to avoid gaps in coverage, as families make coverage decisions without waiting for congressional action.

“We will react to whatever the federal government ends up passing at the time when they pass it. But I have to deal with the reality today of bringing as many options to consumers so they have the best choices available,” King said.

Aimee Fulgham, battling glioblastoma, faces increased healthcare costs due to expensive medications, regular MRIs and weekly doctor appointments.

Commissioner King emphasizes the importance of exploring different insurance options and plans, as his office prepares for prices without subsidies while awaiting potential federal action.

