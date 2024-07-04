AAA providing free service 4th of July weekend to keep drunk drivers off the road

ATLANTA — AAA is offering a free service to keep drunk drivers off Georgia roads this Fourth of July weekend.

AAA is activating its annual Tow to Go program in Georgia and some other states, offering a safe ride for impaired drivers and their vehicles.

This program has been available for more than 25 years and they have removed nearly 30,000 impaired drivers from U.S. roadways since the program began.

The Tow to Go program takes a tow truck to transport a car and its owner to a safe location in a 10-mile radius from their car.

You don’t have to be a AAA member to use this free service.

The service is active until 6 a.m. on Monday. Appointments can’t be scheduled ahead of time.

To use the service, call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

AAA says to use a designated driver so you don’t need to use this service.

