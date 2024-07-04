Atlanta introduces plan to help retain first responders living in the city by helping out with rent

ATLANTA — Atlanta City Council members recently passed a resolution to provide rental assistance to help first responders stay in Atlanta.

”The program has been life-changing,” said Kiana Myers, an Atlanta firefighter.

That program is known as the Community Safety Housing Program (CSHP). It offers rental assistance to fire, corrections, and police personnel.

To qualify, participants must live inside city limits and complete off-duty community service hours. In exchange, they receive up to $850 per month in housing assistance.

According to Zillow data, rent prices in the city are up nearly 36 percent over the last five years.

The increasing prices forced Myers to move out of the city she serves.

”I did have to choose to live outside the city limit. It just didn’t hit the same, it wasn’t my community,” Myers said.

The problem is a common one for cities across the country, according to Atlanta City Councilman Amir Farokhi.

”I talk to firefighters and police officers all the time who may live in Conyers or Kennesaw who say I’d love to live in the city, but it’s too expensive,” Farokhi said.

Farokhi authored this legislation designed to help the city retain first responders.

”We’ve seen a decrease in crime on the streets where officers who are a part of this program live. And we’ve seen improved recruitment and retention in both programs,” Farokhi said.

Right now, the program is small with only 50 people currently getting assistance.

The program currently has a waitlist and Farokhi hopes to see it grow in the coming years, helping give back to the people who serve the city.

