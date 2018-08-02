SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. - Officials say seven homes were damaged when an EF-1 tornado touched down in Walton County Wednesday night.
Channel 2's Christian Jennings was in Social Circle, where emergency managers say at least four homes are totally destroyed.
A 94-year-old woman and her grandson told Channel 2 they were only alerted to the tornado minutes before it barreled over their home. They managed to escape with their lives after trees came crashing through the house.
Neighbors describe the harrowing moments the tornado passed through, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- More rain on the way for metro Atlanta
- Man stabbed while crossing street, robbed of $50, police say
- Third arrest made in attack on teen girl caught on video
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}