$714M jackpot up for grabs in Mega Millions drawing tonight

ATLANTA — The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to an estimated $714 million for the drawing tonight, marking only the ninth time in the game’s history that the jackpot has exceeded $700 million.

A winner who opts for a lump sum can get $334.1 million cash.

The jackpot has been growing since it was last won at $348 million in Virginia on June 27. In the most recent drawing on Oct. 24, no ticket matched all six numbers, allowing the prize to roll over and increase.

If won, this jackpot would be the second-largest Mega Millions prize awarded in October.

If there is not a winner for Tuesday’s drawing, the Mega Millions jackpot will roll to an estimated $754 million for Oct. 31.

The estimated cash value of this jackpot, based on projected sales and current interest rates, is approximately $352,831,000.

The largest October jackpot was the $1.537 billion prize won in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018, which remains the second-largest Mega Millions prize in history.

In the Oct. 24 drawing, there were 482,430 winning tickets across all prize tiers, resulting in total nationwide winnings of more than $11.7 million. A ticket sold in Connecticut matched the five white balls to win the second-tier prize of $2 million, thanks to the 2X multiplier.

The Mega Millions game has produced seven jackpots exceeding $1 billion, with the largest being $1.602 billion won in Florida on Aug. 8, 2023. Tickets for the game are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands, with drawings held on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 290,472,336, while the overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 23.

