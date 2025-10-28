Decatur store sells winning $150K lottery ticket

DECATUR, Ga. — A Georgia Lottery player won $150,000 in the Oct. 24 Fantasy 5 drawing with a ticket purchased at Murphy Express in Decatur.

The winning ticket matched all five numbers: 01-05-08-15-30, securing the jackpot prize for the lucky player.

In addition to the Fantasy 5 win, several players claimed significant prizes through the Georgia Lottery’s Diggi Games over the weekend.

A resident of Clermont won $20,119 playing Elephant King Jackpots on Oct. 25, while a player in Snellville secured $18,750 playing Volcano Cash the same day.

An Atlanta player took home $15,000 from Pumpkin Plunder on Oct. 26, and a Macon resident won $10,000 playing Spooky Match Multiplier on Oct. 23.

Furthermore, a $10,000 winning ticket for the Georgia FIVE midday drawing on Oct. 24 was sold at Citgo Food Mart in Jonesboro.

Proceeds from Fantasy 5, Diggi Games and Georgia FIVE contribute to educational programs across the state of Georgia.

