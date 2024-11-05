$478.2M Powerball jackpot winners claim prize in GA

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two winners in Georgia have claimed their prize for $478.2 million Powerball jackpot.

They purchased the ticket at Quick Mart on 2155 Buford Dam Road for the Oct. 23 drawing. The winning numbers were 2, 15, 27, 29, 39 with a Powerball of 20.

The Georgia Lottery announced that two people came forward on Monday to claim the historic prize.

“This is an incredible moment in Georgia Lottery history, and we are thrilled to congratulate Georgia’s newest and largest Powerball winners,” Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin said. “This is a life-changing win, and we are so excited to celebrate with our lucky winners.”

The winners selected the cash option and will split $230,566,360 before taxes. It the largest in state lottery history, according to the Georgia Lottery.

Winners in Georgia can remain anonymous if the prize is over $250,000.

