44 people displaced by apartment fire

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Forty-four people turned to the Red Cross for help Thursday after a fire destroyed their homes at a south Fulton County apartment complex.
The fire at The Summit apartments in the 6300 block of Oakley Road in Union City happened about 5:15 p.m., and crews did not clear the scene until just after 9:40 p.m., Union City fire Battalion Chief Dennis Moore told AJC.com on Friday.
The displaced residents represent nine families, according to Red Cross spokeswoman Sherry Nicholson.
44 people displaced. Cause of fire at this apartment complex on Oakley Road under investigation. I'm working to talk to people who live in this complex. Will have a live report at Noon. pic.twitter.com/sILgPcxUW1— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) August 23, 2019
