  • 44 people displaced by apartment fire

    By: Lauren Pozen

    Updated:

    SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Forty-four people turned to the Red Cross for help Thursday after a fire destroyed their homes at a south Fulton County apartment complex.

    The fire at The Summit apartments in the 6300 block of Oakley Road in Union City happened about 5:15 p.m., and crews did not clear the scene until just after 9:40 p.m., Union City fire Battalion Chief Dennis Moore told AJC.com on Friday.

    The displaced residents represent nine families, according to Red Cross spokeswoman Sherry Nicholson.

    We're talking with some of the people who were left homeless, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon

     Information from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution was used in this report

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories