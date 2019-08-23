Clayton school may have violated heat policy in student exercise death

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - By allowing a 16-year-old to participate in outdoor conditioning drills last week, Clayton County's Elite Scholars Academy appears to have violated district policy that requires suspension of outside athletic activities when the heat index hits 95 degrees.
Imani Bell, a basketball player at the school, collapsed and later died after running stairs during outdoor drills on Aug. 13. Temperatures in metro Atlanta reached a high of 100.3 degrees, with a heat index of 109 degrees at 4 p.m. that day, according to the National Weather Service.
The fire department received the distress call about Imani's condition at 5:52 p.m. Imani collapsed after complaining to a coach that she was feeling ill from exercising, her family has said.
Autopsy results are pending, and no official cause of death has been released.
"This is why it is so ridiculous and why someone needs to be held responsible," family spokesman Justin Miller said after being read the policy. Miller said the family has been told the autopsy will take three to six weeks.
